Multiplier Price Tops $0.12 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $118,772.36 and $4,978.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00058300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.35 or 0.08647844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00062465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,642.99 or 1.00049769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars.

