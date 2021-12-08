Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 184.0% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 324.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 347.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.6% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $810.68 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

