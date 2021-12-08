Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unilever by 33.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 31.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Unilever by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.