Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

