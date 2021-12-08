Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

