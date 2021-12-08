Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $391.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

