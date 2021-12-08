Narwhal Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $3,261,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.49 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

