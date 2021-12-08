Narwhal Capital Management Sells 35,639 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,639 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock worth $461,856,400. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

