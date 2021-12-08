National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $16.77 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.6628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

