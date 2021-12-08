Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NATR stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

