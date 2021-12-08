Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $95.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.25 million to $96.38 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $302.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Navigator stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,466. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

