Nell Beattie Purchases 8,200 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) insider Nell Beattie acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $20,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

