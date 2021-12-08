NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26 billion-$6.32 billion.NetApp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock worth $2,323,646 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

