New BitShares (NBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.06 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $48.70 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

