New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the period. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF makes up about 2.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 2.04% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MMIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 222,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

