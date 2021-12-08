New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 595 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.12. The company had a trading volume of 292,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

