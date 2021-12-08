Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.69.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.80.

Shares of NGT opened at C$71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

