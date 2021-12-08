Newton (NEW) Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $922,989.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.63 or 0.08617093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,668.50 or 1.01070857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.