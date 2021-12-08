NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 14.8%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO) shares rose 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 186,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 434,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market cap of C$88.38 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

