NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 961 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 343.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 406,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

