NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sanofi by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

