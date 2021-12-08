NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $71,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $222.17 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $208.98 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.