NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,651 shares of company stock worth $5,268,325. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

