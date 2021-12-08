NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $68,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

