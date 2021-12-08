NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.