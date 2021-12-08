NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 92 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

