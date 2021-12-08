NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) by 67.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,971 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 3,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,473. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

