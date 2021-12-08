NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

