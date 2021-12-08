NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 118,018 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

