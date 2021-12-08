NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,605. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.