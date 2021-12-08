Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.88 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,733.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.10 or 0.08704519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00325062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.10 or 0.00948291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00080362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.27 or 0.00416438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00298670 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,284,322,524 coins and its circulating supply is 8,670,072,524 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

