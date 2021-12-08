Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 440.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

