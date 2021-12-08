Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,002,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

