Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,123 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,833,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 832,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

