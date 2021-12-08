Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 180,288 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

