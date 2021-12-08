Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,714 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,714 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.