Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

