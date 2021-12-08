NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 108,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,215. NN Group has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

