Node Runners Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.21 million and $9,599.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.17 or 0.00099000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00228202 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

