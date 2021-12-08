Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.50 by Morgan Stanley

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.30) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.90) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($6.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

