Numeraire Market Capitalization Hits $212.05 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $36.01 or 0.00070982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $212.05 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,786 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

