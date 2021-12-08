Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $19.92. Nuvalent shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

