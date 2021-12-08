NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 407.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,959 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.68 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

