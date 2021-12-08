OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.18 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

