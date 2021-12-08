Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 7.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 302,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,498,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

