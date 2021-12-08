ODIN PROTOCOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $65,465.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

