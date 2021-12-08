Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.79 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.98. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.