Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL opened at $178.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 250.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 83.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

