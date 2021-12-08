Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ondas were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 189.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,066 shares of company stock worth $1,919,650. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

