Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.88

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $878.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

